Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Rebekah Jones bonds out of Leon County Jail
Friends and family gather to remember Martin Lee Anderson.
Family and friends remember Martin Lee Anderson on his 30th birthday

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
McConnell says 'mob' that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' by Trump
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration