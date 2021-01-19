Advertisement

The Bay County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast went virtual this year

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even though in-person celebrations were canceled, local leaders still found a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Monday virtually.

The Bay County NAACP hosted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast Monday morning on Zoom.

All members of the community were invited to participate in prayer, powerful speeches, and encouraging songs.

Even though breakfast could not be provided virtually, the message was still the same. To continue learning from Martin Luther King Jr.’s lessons.

“Let’s remind ourselves that we can make a difference in shaping our collective future,” said Keynote Speaker Keith Bowers. “At the same time, let’s remember that love must be the guiding principle of our thoughts and our actions.”

The Zoom call also included students involved with Juveniles Understanding Discipline Order and Service (JUDOS) and what MLK’s messages meant to them.

“This can extend to our personal lives, we’ve had hurricanes and a pandemic, and it’d be easy to just become overwhelmed with all the negativity that surrounds us each day,” said North Bay Haven Academy senior Oriana Jackson. “I’ve also struggled with being able to focus on something positive each day.”

Local leaders want to continue spreading the word that “darkness can hide the light, but it cannot overcome it” when trying to better our communities.

