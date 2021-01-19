Advertisement

Touted as Bay County’s largest hiring event, annual job fair goes virtual

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One of the largest hiring events our area has to offer is going virtual this year, but officials say this could come with some advantages. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Career Source Gulf Coast with more.

The 34th annual Bay County Job Fair is happening on Thursday, February 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Director of Communications Brittany Rock says...

Anyone looking for a job can join online by phone or computer and meet more than 50 local employers looking to hire. Rock says CareerSource Gulf Coast will have computers and internet access available by appointment. Interested participants must register ahead of time by clicking here. Rock says they can also help with editing your resume.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

