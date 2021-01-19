Advertisement

With many MLK Day events cancelled, local leaders urged the community to still find a way to honor him

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many events this past year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations were no different.

The Panama City MLK march and festival were both canceled this year, but that didn’t mean people in the community weren’t finding a way to honor him.

The Bay County NAACP held its annual prayer breakfast Monday morning on Zoom that featured many powerful speakers.

Since kids had the day off from school, leaders in the community urged them to Google “Martin Luther King activities for kids” so they could participate in honoring him.

If none of that was your style, LEAD Coalition Executive Director Janice Lucas suggested another idea to celebrate this day.

“I’m old-fashioned and one of the things we can also do today is read. I have here a book “A Letter From the Birmingham Jail.” It’s responses and essays, it’s one of the great works that Dr. King wrote,” said Lucas.

The book takes a look at the Civil Rights Movement and what Dr. King’s response was to those events.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Rebekah Jones has been under investigation since...
Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones plans to surrender
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital

Latest News

Community members hosted a food drive on Monday to give back to local food banks.
Food drives and giveaways continue to address food insecurity in Bay County
The event was filled with powerful messages from many speakers.
The Bay County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast went virtual this year
Wynn Street Park
Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity served the community on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Bay County Health Department held a special holiday distribution today at Hiland Park...
Bay Health Department offered COVID vaccinations during the MLK holiday