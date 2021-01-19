With many MLK Day events cancelled, local leaders urged the community to still find a way to honor him

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many events this past year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations were no different.

The Panama City MLK march and festival were both canceled this year, but that didn’t mean people in the community weren’t finding a way to honor him.

The Bay County NAACP held its annual prayer breakfast Monday morning on Zoom that featured many powerful speakers.

Since kids had the day off from school, leaders in the community urged them to Google “Martin Luther King activities for kids” so they could participate in honoring him.

If none of that was your style, LEAD Coalition Executive Director Janice Lucas suggested another idea to celebrate this day.

“I’m old-fashioned and one of the things we can also do today is read. I have here a book “A Letter From the Birmingham Jail.” It’s responses and essays, it’s one of the great works that Dr. King wrote,” said Lucas.

The book takes a look at the Civil Rights Movement and what Dr. King’s response was to those events.

