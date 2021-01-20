34th Annual Bay County Job Fair turning virtual this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 34th Annual Bay County Job Fair has turned virtual this year, but that does come with some advantages.

Event organizers didn’t want anyone possibly exposed to COVID-19, so both employers and job seekers will experience the job fair online on February 4th, from 2 to 6 p.m.

This means an unlimited number of people and businesses can register for the job fair.

As of Tuesday, there were about 70 businesses signed up for the event, and it is still three weeks away, so organizers are expecting many more to register.

Event organizers say there will be many different industries present for the career expo.

“This is one of those general job fairs where we don’t have any specific industries or experience level required for job seekers,” said Director of Communications for Career Source Gulf Coast Brittany Rock. “There will be a variety of industries. Everything from manufacturing, health care, retail, food service, professional services. Any opportunity you’re looking for, it will be available at this event.”

You can visit Job Search & Employment Career Center - CareerSource Gulf Coast (careersourcegc.com) to register or for more information on the fair. You can also check out the Facebook event here 34th Annual (Virtual) Bay County Job Fair | Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.