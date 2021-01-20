Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 19th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Mosley 0 Arnold 4

Rocky Bayou 1 East Hill Chr. 3

High School Soccer/Girl’s

North Bay Haven 8 Bay 0

Marianna 0 Taylor 0

Rocky Bayou 0 Catholic 7

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Rutherford 59 Port St. Joe 37

Northview 57 Paxton 71

Rocky Bayou 39 Freeport 60

North Bay Haven 86 Bethlehem 70

Bay 64 Walton 51

Wewahitchka 39 Bozeman 71

Arnold 50 N.F. Christian 57

Central 78 Laurel Hill 45

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Rutherford 61 Port St. Joe 49

North Bay Haven 33 Bethlehem 44

Wewahitchka 40 Bozeman 71

Freeport 29 South Walton 64

Ponce De Leon 62 Poplar Springs 46

Central 56 Laurel Hill 32

