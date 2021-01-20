Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 19th
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Mosley 0 Arnold 4
Rocky Bayou 1 East Hill Chr. 3
High School Soccer/Girl’s
North Bay Haven 8 Bay 0
Marianna 0 Taylor 0
Rocky Bayou 0 Catholic 7
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Rutherford 59 Port St. Joe 37
Northview 57 Paxton 71
Rocky Bayou 39 Freeport 60
North Bay Haven 86 Bethlehem 70
Bay 64 Walton 51
Wewahitchka 39 Bozeman 71
Arnold 50 N.F. Christian 57
Central 78 Laurel Hill 45
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Rutherford 61 Port St. Joe 49
North Bay Haven 33 Bethlehem 44
Wewahitchka 40 Bozeman 71
Freeport 29 South Walton 64
Ponce De Leon 62 Poplar Springs 46
Central 56 Laurel Hill 32
