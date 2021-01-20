Advertisement

Bay County Commission agrees on two possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution properties

They agreed on two possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution properties.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Bay County Commission meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners agreed to license agreements with two properties to be used for possible COVID-19 vaccine distribution points.

Vaccine distributions are currently being handled by the state, but the county commission wants the Health Department in Bay County to know that it will help in any way it can.

The commission said it wants to be there as a partner for the Bay County Health Department, whether that is by finding distribution sites or providing more man power.

The agreements are with Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Jason Oakes Revocable Trust.

Although these are not official vaccine sites at the moment, the county wants to make sure it is prepared when vaccines become more readily available.

“It’s just pre-planning to make sure that we have available resources and that we have the locations in place,” Chairmen of the Bay County Commission Robert Carroll said. “It’s up to the Department of Health to where they think the adequate sites are. We want to make sure there are plenty of locations, they need to be spread out throughout the county. We don’t everybody racing to one location.”

The county wants to make sure there are no excuses for people that want the vaccine to not receive it.

