Bay County schools implementing mental health awareness training

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In July 2019, the State Board of Education voted to require every Florida public school to provide five hours of mental health instruction to students grade 6-12.

“Mental health is on a continuum. We can’t all be 100 percent all the time and it’s when to recognize when you need to seek outside assistance,” Director of Student Wellness Programs Dawn Capes said.

Bay County middle and high schools are beginning to work the course into student schedules.

Deane Bozeman School Principal Ivan Beach believes this course will benefit not only his students, but students all across the county.

“Some of our students are still reeling from the effects of hurricane. They’re still living in campers. They’re still living with family members. And then you throw the pandemic on top of it. Their lives have been in crisis mode for two plus years,” Beach said.

Student wellness officials say the course will help kids know what it means to have good mental health, but also what it looks like to not be in a good mental state.

The curriculum has several other components to it than just mental health, including substance use and abuse prevention and child trafficking awareness. Beach says he hopes this course will give his students the skills to deal with these crisis situations, as well as the community resources to help them through tough times.

“We’re trying to empower students to have the tools they need to make sure they get the help they need,” Beach said.

Deane Bozeman School is looking to spread the five hours across three half-days, allowing students to take in as much information as possible without overwhelming them.

