Bay County Sheriff’s deputies assisting law enforcement in Tallahassee ahead of Inauguration Day

Sheriff Ford said he sent 20 deputies to Tallahassee on Saturday.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County’s finest is in Tallahassee this week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Everybody saw what happened at the U.S. Capitol and no one wants that to happen here,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

However, Sheriff Tommy Ford said they’re there out of an abundance of caution.

“Part from our mobile field force and part from our SWAT team just to assist Sheriff McNeil and Leon County as well the FDLE Capitol police to secure the Capitol,” Sheriff Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said he sent 20 deputies to Tallahassee on Saturday but he cannot specify when they’ll be headed back home.

“They’re going to be there as long as Sheriff McNeil needs them. If it goes an extended period of time, which I don’t really anticipate, but if it does we also have the ability to send one team and bring another one in from another county,” Sheriff Ford said.

Bay County Sheriff’s Corporal Jacob McGowin said it was an automatic yes when he was asked to help. He said local law enforcement in Tallahassee are ready for anything.

“I think we’re prepared for it to be a peaceful day and I think we’re prepared if it takes a turn where things do get to an extreme or whatever the situation may be,” Corporal McGowin said. “I think that the quick planning, the resources we have here are ready for anything.”

Both Ford and Mcgowin said they support the right to protest, as long as it’s peaceful.

“People have a right to protest and preach their message and whatever they want to do,” Corporal McGowin said. “The message that’s been relayed to me is...we’re here to keep the peace and protect people and property.”

“We protect their right to do that (protest) but when things get out of control and when people start damaging property and threatening people’s safety and their lives, is where we really have to get involved,” Sheriff Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said he’s proud of the deputies who are putting themselves on the line to protect the community.

“It takes a lot of courage to do that,” Sheriff Ford said.

He also said there are no specific concerns here locally but they will be ramping up resources at government buildings they’re responsible for.

