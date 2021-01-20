Advertisement

BayLink students are transitioning back into brick and mortar schools

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This semester, students enrolled in Bay District Schools’ BayLink are now transitioning back into brick and mortar schools.

Many Bay District Schools staff members say they feel like, in a way, it was the first day of school again.

”It was a great smooth transition almost like the first day of school to see some familiar faces that we have seen on the other side of the computer screen and now they are here with us,” West Bay Elementary School Principal Deniece Moss said.

For those students who may have fallen behind on BayLink, Assistant Superintendent Denise Kelly tells us the schools are developing plans to help students who need extra assistance.

”So as they are coming back on campus. The teachers probably know exactly where the students are, know how far they are behind. We have had a hurricane and a pandemic so the schools are actively right now reassessing and trying to determine what the next step is,” Kelly said.

And for those BayLink students transitioning back into brick and mortar schools, one hurdle they face will be adjusting to COVID-19 protocols.

“The administrators and the teachers are taking time to educate those students on these protocols and to bring them in the fold even though they have been online they haven’t been in a classroom and it is different,” Kelly said.

Students who do have to be quarantined can still find their assignments on Canvas.

