Bryson Horne staying sharp for spring training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was the first day of free agency last June, at 8 in the morning when Bryson Horne got the call he was hoping for. And that call just happened to be from his favorite team, the Atlanta Braves.

He immediately signed with the organization and has been looking forward to the start of the season ever since.

“I’ve just been staying in the weight room, staying out at the high school field working, and just trying to stay ready as much as I can.” Bryson told me as I visited him during a workout back home in Blountstown, where he’s been putting in the work to prepare for spring training.

As for what’s ahead, Bryson still doesn’t know exactly when he will head south to the Braves spring training site.

“Things are still so much in the air right now because of COVID,” Horne told me “but last I heard was spring training should start when it’s supposed to start, but we will see. I’m not real sure what’s going on, but the scout that signed me, we keep in contact every now and then and we talk and keep up.”

Unfortunately what should have been his first year of pro ball was cancelled along with all minor league baseball in 2020. Bryson may not be too concerned with the time lost in all that, but his father and his high school coach, Emory Horne, is.

“We are a little anxious because it’s been almost a year since it’s been shut down and as a coach, I’m concerned he hasn’t seen much live pitching. When he shows back up, it’s going to be a year or a little over a year since he had live pitching, but I guess everybody’s in the same boat.”

To help make up for the time lost, it was nice to have the home facilities to help prepare for the season.

“I’ve always worked here when I was in the off season for when I was in college too.” Bryson said. “So it’s big to have this facility to come work out and to keep staying ready to go.”

And as a way of giving back, Bryson spent some time with the Blountstown baseball team during the fall season, helping out the head coach, and Dad, Emory.

“The kids really listen to him and look up to him.” the senior Horne told us. “Because of what he’s accomplished. So sometimes what we can’t get across as older, adult coaches, he can get across to them. And they listen to him really well. And he’s got good advise to pass on. Especially to some of these younger guys, hitting and stuff like that.”

