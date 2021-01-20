Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

Latest News

More clouds and better rain chances are in the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
More clouds and better rain chances are in the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach held its first food drive Wednesday...
Local church hosts contactless food drive
Governor Ron DeSantis is requiring all students grade 6-12 to be given 5 hours of mental health...
Bay County schools implementing mental health awareness training
Seniors 65 and older are first of the general population to get the COVID-19 vaccine after an...
Updated COVID-19 vaccine distribution locations