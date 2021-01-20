Advertisement

Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police

Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six people are facing charges in connection with the bust.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts for their department in nearly 20 years.

Investigators say they got an anonymous tip and were watching a house in the 1800 block of Bayview Avenue Saturday. They say during their investigation, they stopped two vehicles that left the home, leading to the arrest of four people on various drug charges.

Police say when they searched the home, they found 28 pounds of marijuana, more than $13,000 in cash, and five guns. They say the estimated street value of more than $380,000.

Arrested were:

· John Mitchell, 36, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

· Kasey May, 18, charged with driving with license suspended or revoked, trafficking of marijuana, delinquent in possession of a firearm, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possess of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC extract.

· Keegan Long, 18, charged with possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of marijuana, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

· Guillermo Sanchez, 21, charged with possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking of marijuana.

· Theodore Koenig, 17, charged with trafficking of marijuana, possession of THC extract, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

· Angel May, 16, charged with trafficking of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

