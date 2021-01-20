Advertisement

Local church partners with Feeding the Gulf Coast for food drive

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One local church is looking to help out those in need Wednesday morning. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live on location where a food drive is set to take place.

The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach has partnered with Feeding The Gulf Coast for a food drive event this morning at 11 a.m. Organizers say they will be handing out 5,000 pounds of food, which is expected to help about 150 families. They say you do not have to be a county resident to get the food, just a Florida resident.

Rev. Kevin Skipworth, pastor at the West Bay Advent Christian Church, says the drive will be done through contactless exchange. Those attending will need to stay in their vehicles and food will be brought out to them. All volunteers will also be wearing masks.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

