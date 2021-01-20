Advertisement

Local companies host and sponsor veterans and first responders lunch

The next veterans and first responders lunch will be on April 20.
The next veterans and first responders lunch will be on April 20.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local organizations made sure veterans and first responders were well fed Tuesday.

The line was out the door at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park North for lunch as veterans and first responders piled in for a free meal.

Hosted by A Superior Air Conditioning Company, several other organizations sponsored the event to help recognize “those who have worked to make our community safe.”

A Superior owner Jimmy Thorpe said his father was a marine and he too served for our country, so it’s important for him to give back.

“I served in the Army, and it was just trying to figure out what we could do to give back...It’s been wonderful every time,” Thorpe said.

At each event, Thorpe gives out one free HVAC system. The next lunch will be on April 20.

