More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop

Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in Panama City Beach on Sunday.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City Beach residents are behind bars after a traffic stop lead to over a pound of crystal methamphetamine being seized.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Special Investigations Division made a traffic stop Sunday on a vehicle driven by Ramona Simpson. While stopped, deputies say a K-9 signaled there were drugs in the car.

In addition to the meth, investigators said they also found and seized over $1,200.

The passenger, Danny Simpson, had an outstanding warrant. Law enforcement also said Ramona Simpson had an outstanding warrant from Tennessee.

Both were arrested for their outstanding warrants; however, Ramona Simpson was also charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

