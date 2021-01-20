Advertisement

South Walton Fire District hiring lifeguards

Lifeguard candidates do not have to have prior experience.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It may not feel like perfect beach weather just yet, but soon enough spring breakers and summer tourists will be back in South Walton.

Last year the South Walton Fire District conducted more than 100 rescues and public assists.

Officials say in 2020 they saw more people disobeying double red flag warnings.

They say lifeguards play an important role, and help save lives.

“You gain invaluable professional experience, and mostly, you’re making a difference in people’s lives, every single day. You come out here and you have an impact on whether or not someone goes home with their family or not from vacation,” said Colin Perlaky, beach safety lieutenant with South Walton Fire District.

