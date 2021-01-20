Advertisement

This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is...

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Miss Amanda Mewhinney.

Amanda is in 10th grade at New Horizons Learning Center. Amanda’s favorite subject is English and she is also in the book club at her school.

When Amanda isn’t at school she is helping her grandma take care of injured kittens or playing video games. Amanda says she is proud to be this week’s 850 Strong Student of the week and her parents are too.

“She was proud because when she got the call, when we got the call before we were about to come to school she was on the phone and she was crying, they were both happy for me,” Amanda said.

Amanda says when she graduates high school she wants to eventually become a veterinarian.

