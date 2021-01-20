Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry weather for now, but rain is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s under mostly clear skies. The sunny and dry weather continues Wednesday w/highs in the mid 60s. The clouds increase on Thursday, but better rain chances by Friday. For now, the weekend forecast looks nice and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

