Unfit structures in the City of Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker residents could soon see a change of scenery following Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Parker City Council members laid out several topics. One key topic on the agenda focused on a number of structures throughout the city deemed temporarily unfit and/or unsafe.

Hurricane Michael caused the damage nearly two years ago.

“We in combination with our code of law enforcement pit folks and our building expectations people identified at the time 49 properties that was deemed to be unfit or unsafe and so we communicated with all the property owners, letting them know we are going to have some sessions coming up in February,” said Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave.

Musgrave goes on to say the meetings will be pseudo-judicial where a building official will come and present the case why a structure should be deemed unfit or unsafe. The property owner will then have the chance to come before the council and argue against it. From there the council will make its decision. The property owner will be given 10-14 days to apply for a permit. Following that, property owners will have 90-180 days to have the necessary work done, whether it be demolition work or repairs that meet the current code.

Beginning February 8th, the Parker City Council will hold a two-hour special meeting to hold hearings. This meeting will take place every Monday from 5-7 p.m. Property owners who own one of the 49 properties deemed unfit or unsafe will have 15-minute time slots. During this time they will appear to dispute or update the condition of their respective properties to the council.

