Updated COVID-19 vaccine distribution locations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As each county in our area continues to receive COVID-19 vaccines, distribution looks a little different in each place. Seniors 65 and older are first of the general population to get the COVID-19 vaccine after an executive order from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

BAY COUNTY:

The Bay County Health Department is offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-vaccine-for-seniors-65-and-older-tickets-137502839695. The vaccine clinics are appointment only.

If you are unable to sign up for the vaccine online, you can call the Bay County Health Department at 850-872-4455 to set up an appointment over the phone. Officials say this will take longer than applying online. Health officials also want to remind you there are tens of thousands of people are trying to register at the same time.

The vaccine clinics are held at the Callaway Arts & Conference Center at 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway.

The health department will schedule second dose appointments by phone close to the due date of the dose. They say if you are not contacted by the due date on your card provided, please call the department.

Also offering vaccines in Bay County are five Publix Supermarkets: Lynn Haven Center, 2310 S. Highway 77; 23rd Street Plaza, 650 W. 23rd Street; Ocean Park Pavilion, 23026 Panama City Beach Pkwy.; Magnolia Plaza, 2419 Thomas Drive; and Breakfast Point Marketplace, 11240 Panama City Beach Pkwy. To make an appointment with Publix, visit https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

The Okaloosa County Health Department is also doing appointment only COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials say the demand is very high for the COVID-19 vaccine and there is a limited supply.

At this time, appointments are full. When they do become available, you cannot make appointments by email or by walk-in. You can call 850-344-0566 to set up an appointment when the next round is announced.

Publix is now offering vaccines in Okaloosa County as well. You can make an appointment for Bent Creek Shopping Center, 2250 South Ferdon Blvd.; Publix at Northcrest, 1355 Ferdon Blvd.; Paradise Key, 4425 Commons Drive E.; Sun Plaza Shopping Center, 421 Mary Esther Cut Off; The Shoppes at Paradise Pointe, 251 Miracle Strip Parkway SE; Publix, 610 North Eglin Pkwy.; and The Crossing, 1520 John Sims Pkwy. You can make appointments at https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

WALTON COUNTY:

The Walton County Health Department currently has no appointment available and does not have a wait list. When appointments are available again, you can sign up for them on the Health Department’s website. Health officials also say to monitor the Walton County Emergency Management website.

If you received a first dose of the vaccine with the health department, you should have also received an appointment card for your second dose.

Publix is offering vaccines in three supermarkets in the area: The Shoppes at Freeport, 16400 US Highway 331; Publix at Grand Boulevard, 725 Grand Blvd.; and Publix at South Walton, 2038 US Highway 98. You can sign up at https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES:

No information available at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY:

The Jackson County Health Department is setting up appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by phone or online. To set up an appointment, call 850-856-2142 or visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=gI_NKEQ8J0uBoM0rA6MbjeiTwVvPZH5KpINtsrL4k71URUJPU1hHSUVHWUswSk5NQzRZOTE0RFVHUi4u.

Health officials say the vaccine distribution is a drive-thru at the health department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna. Health officials are calling people in as they get more doses. They say they typically get shipments in on Mondays and give them out through the week.

CALHOUN COUNTY:

No information available at this time.

GULF AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES:

The Gulf and Franklin Health Department, which serves both counties, is providing vaccines by appointment only. You can register to get a vaccine with the Health Department online. To register for Franklin County, visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=gI_NKEQ8J0uBoM0rA6MbjSrqcGOCGQZHtXffeetlGepUMDI0NkdXMzNVMkJXNVRHSFlXR0VCQ0tDQi4u. To register for Gulf County, visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=gI_NKEQ8J0uBoM0rA6MbjSrqcGOCGQZHtXffeetlGepUQVVKSTBaQlhKWlZXTUZGMlVHT0cwVU5NRy4u.

Health officials tell us they are going in order by appointment and then they will take walk in appointments. Scheduling varies depending on how many vaccines they receive in a shipment.

If you would like to get updates on the vaccines on your cell phone, you can text FranklinCV19 to 888777 or GULFCOVID to 888777.

LIBERTY COUNTY:

No information available.

If you are looking for more information, the Florida Department of Health has also created a Vaccine Locator on their website.

