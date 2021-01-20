Walton County woman paralyzed after shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs woman is paralyzed after she was shot while driving down the highway.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting, and still looking for a suspect.

More than a dozen shots were fired at Juana Arano’s car. One of those bullets hit her back, severing her spinal cord. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

Arano and her husband have two children.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect, and they are asking the public for help. If you have any information, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477, or on their website. You can submit a tip anonymously. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help the Arano family pay medical bills.

