Advertisement

Walton County woman paralyzed after shooting

A mother of two is paralyzed after a shooting in DeFuniak Springs.
A mother of two is paralyzed after a shooting in DeFuniak Springs.(WCSO)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs woman is paralyzed after she was shot while driving down the highway.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting, and still looking for a suspect.

More than a dozen shots were fired at Juana Arano’s car. One of those bullets hit her back, severing her spinal cord. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

Arano and her husband have two children.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect, and they are asking the public for help. If you have any information, contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477, or on their website. You can submit a tip anonymously. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help the Arano family pay medical bills.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

Latest News

Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies investigate a man's death after a domestic disturbance.
Jackson County death investigation after domestic disturbance
850 Strong Student of the Week
This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is...
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk