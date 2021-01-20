Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start right now over NWFL on satellite and radar. But we don’t have to look far to find some cloud cover trying to inch its way closer across Alabama and Mississippi to our north. We should manage to get some sunshine for this morning, but eventually those clouds will increase across our skies.

Otherwise, we’re waking up seasonal and chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s for most. Dress warmly out the door this morning once again. However, make sure that warm layer is something you can shed later today as we’ll still warm up pleasantly this afternoon.

An area of low pressure is developing out of Texas, and a stationary warm front is outstretched across the Northern Gulf Coast states. With the ridge of high pressure in the Central Gulf, clockwise winds around that high will push more warmth and humidity into the Northwestern Gulf and into the stationary front where rising motion along that front will begin to create clouds, showers, and some storms across this frontal boundary which resides largely to our north across MS, AL, and GA today.

However, the clouds from this setup will increase in our skies today turning mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Despite the clouds, the warmth and moisture continues to wrap around the ridge of high pressure in the Northcentral Gulf and into NWFL bringing a warming trend to our forecast with afternoons reaching the upper 60s near 70 degrees for the rest of the week.

Eventually we’ll see this frontal system produce a showery setup for us from late in the day on Thursday, through Friday, and even stick around a bit into Saturday. Yet there is some question as to how showery we’ll get heading into this time frame. If the frontal boundary stays further north into Central Alabama, then we’ll only see light nuisance showers Thursday night into Friday. However, if it meanders down south at all, then that could increase the amount of showers we see and may bring a bit more of a wet day to our Friday. It’s something we quite won’t be able to determine until later in the day tomorrow or if not, the day of on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the midday and a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast starts up some rain chances late in the day tomorrow and carries the scattered showery forecast through Friday and into some of Saturday.

