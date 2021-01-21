Advertisement

Despite COVID-19, local bakery offers way to get in the Mardi Gras spirit

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Carnival Season officially kicked off in New Orleans on January sixth, and although many of the festivals are looking different this year, there is one tasty tradition that can remain the same. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with a hands-on demonstration.

The Bagel Maker is located in Downtown Panama City and is open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are currently accepting orders for king cakes. To get yours, you can call (850) 215-7501.

For more information on how king cakes are made, watch Sam’s full interview.

