Florida Department of Health no longer publishing number of people overdue for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida Department of Health is no longer publishing the number of people who are overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Department says the number was causing confusion, but some state lawmakers argue the move is yet another example of a lack of transparency.

High demand and low supply continues to plague the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“People are calling my office desperate, yelling, screaming. Elderly, infirm, sick people and they can’t get a vaccine,” Senator Lori Berman, (D) of Boynton Beach, said.

Some hospitals have stopped giving out first doses to ensure an adequate supply for those who are eligible for booster shots.

As of the last report, there were more than 40,000 Floridians classified as overdue for their second shot, but to the dismay of some Florida lawmakers, the Department of Health decided Wednesday to stop publishing those statistics.

“You know, the more data the better to help our government make informed decisions and for the public to hold the government accountable,” Representative Anna Eskamani, (D) of Orlando, said.

DOH says the decision to stop reporting the numbers is two fold. One, it says the stats aren’t reported by the CDC. And two, it says the designation was misleading.

DOH pointed us to guidance from the CDC, which says while you can get the booster as early as 21 or 28 days after the first dose, depending on which vaccine you receive, you can also get it later. Effectively the Department says that means no one is overdue.

But lawmakers we spoke with say it would still be beneficial to know how many people who are eligible for the second dose are in the pipeline.

“So that we can provide clarity and comfort and answers to Floridians that are waiting their turn,” Eskamani said.

And the lawmakers we spoke with said they are hopeful that the new Biden Administration will work to ramp up vaccine production and better communicate to the states how much vaccine they can expect to receive on a longterm basis.

We did ask for an interview with the Surgeon General and the Director of the Division of Emergency Management for this story to provide more clarity, but our requests went unanswered.

