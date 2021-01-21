Advertisement

Local church hosts contactless food drive

The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach held its first food drive Wednesday...
The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach held its first food drive Wednesday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach held its first food drive Wednesday morning.

This contactless event welcomed more than just county residents. The church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to welcome all Florida residents in need.

Organizers handed out roughly 5,000 pounds of food, which will feed about 150 families.

“Just being around somebody that’s got a positive result and then you have to miss work because of that you know and there’s a lot of people going through that. There’s a lot of people not working. So it’s a struggle. It’s good to see people are banning together to help each other,” Bay County Resident Angel Martinez said.

Organizers say they plan to do more events like this in future, so they can continue to help meet the community’s needs.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

Latest News

More clouds and better rain chances are in the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
More clouds and better rain chances are in the forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Governor Ron DeSantis is requiring all students grade 6-12 to be given 5 hours of mental health...
Bay County schools implementing mental health awareness training
Seniors 65 and older are first of the general population to get the COVID-19 vaccine after an...
Updated COVID-19 vaccine distribution locations