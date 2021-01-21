Local church hosts contactless food drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The West Bay Advent Christian Church in Panama City Beach held its first food drive Wednesday morning.

This contactless event welcomed more than just county residents. The church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to welcome all Florida residents in need.

Organizers handed out roughly 5,000 pounds of food, which will feed about 150 families.

“Just being around somebody that’s got a positive result and then you have to miss work because of that you know and there’s a lot of people going through that. There’s a lot of people not working. So it’s a struggle. It’s good to see people are banning together to help each other,” Bay County Resident Angel Martinez said.

Organizers say they plan to do more events like this in future, so they can continue to help meet the community’s needs.

