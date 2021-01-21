Local political parties react to Biden inauguration

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Joe Biden stepped into office on Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States, locals experienced many emotions.

“We are just encouraged that the inauguration has gone smoothly. I think Joe Biden is the perfect candidate to try and unite the country,” local Democratic leader Alvin Peters said.

Quite a few democrats were at a local law firm to commemorate this win. They say they hope President Biden will help unite the nation.

“There was just a demand for people wanted to celebrate so we offered everyone the opportunity to come out here and celebrate here on a Wednesday and take a moment to really be joyful for the new administration,” Peters said.

While democrats were celebrating, a lot of Republicans were experiencing something different.

“This is not the first time the Republicans have lost a race and it won’t be the last time, and it won’t be the last time...the Democrats lost four years ago. It comes in cycles and all we can do is try and stay positive and move forward,” Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood said.

Republicans say while this is a sad day for them, they are looking toward the future.

“As a Republican I am not happy with the outcome and it is kind of a sad day. At the end of the day we have to look forward and we have 2022 right around the corner. Governor DeSantis is on the ballot, congressional people are on the ballot, we have got a U.S. Senate race on the ballot, besides all the local races that are coming up,” Wood said.

Both parties say they want to move forward staying hopeful and positive.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.