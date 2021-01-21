Advertisement

Phone scam circulating around Jackson County

Authorities want to warn you about a phone scam going on in the area.
Authorities want to warn you about a phone scam going on in the area.(AP Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities want to warn you about a phone scam going on in the area.

Marianna Police say victims are getting calls saying they’ve won a large sum of money. The scammer says the victim needs to pay taxes or other fees before the winnings are released. The scammer is asking for bank account information so the money can be deposited.

Police believe the scammers are targeting the elderly in the community.

Police say do not give any of your personal information to these scammers. They say this could result in you losing all your money and it not being refunded back to you.

If you receive a call like this, police say hang up. If you have questions in reference to any phone call you believe may be a scam, call the police department at 850-526-3125.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop

Latest News

Mardi Gras
Despite COVID-19, local bakery offers way to get in the Mardi Gras spirit
This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This Week’s Golden Apple award winner is...
PANAMA CITY POLICE MADE THEIR BIGGEST MARIJUANA BUST IN NEARLY 20 YEARS. NEWSCHANNEL 7'S DANI...
PCPD PRESSER
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Florida GOP lawmakers weary of new administration