Phone scam circulating around Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities want to warn you about a phone scam going on in the area.

Marianna Police say victims are getting calls saying they’ve won a large sum of money. The scammer says the victim needs to pay taxes or other fees before the winnings are released. The scammer is asking for bank account information so the money can be deposited.

Police believe the scammers are targeting the elderly in the community.

Police say do not give any of your personal information to these scammers. They say this could result in you losing all your money and it not being refunded back to you.

If you receive a call like this, police say hang up. If you have questions in reference to any phone call you believe may be a scam, call the police department at 850-526-3125.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.