Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund reached a record breaking year for 2020

Empty Stocking Fund raised $233,000 in 2020.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund is an annual drive to help raise money AND provide gifts for needy families. This past year the drive raised nearly $233,000.

Major Ed Binnix with The Salvation Army says this was record breaking year for donations, except for 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit and they raised nearly $500,000.

Binnix adds he is proud to be a part of a community that continues to give even in the hardest of times.

”So this is a very giving and loving community. In fact, not only did we have a record year, we did it in record time, really we met our goal by Christmas Day,” Binnix said.

Binnix says the need continues to be there but he is astonished by how this community has come together to go above and beyond for this drive.

