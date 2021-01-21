Advertisement

Single ticket takes $730M Powerball jackpot; Mega Millions continues to climb

Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.(Source: Multi-State Lottery Association via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

The Powerball jackpot was the fourth-largest ever. Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

The lucky winner will be able to choose between as estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million, both before taxes. Most winners opt for cash prizes.

The win came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

