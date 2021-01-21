Six arrested In Panama City after biggest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Police Chief Scott Ervin held a press conference Wednesday to announce his department made its largest Marijuana bust in nearly 20 years. Ervin said over the weekend they received an anonymous tip and were watching a house in the 1800 block of Bayview Avenue.

“We want to make this the safest city for you to live, work and play in,” Chief Ervin said.

Ervin said during the investigation they stopped two vehicles that left the home, leading to the arrest of four people on various drug charges. He adds after they searched the home, they found 28 pounds of Marijuana, more than $13,000 in cash and five guns.

“The wholesale value of the marijuana is to be around $50,000 and the way they were packaging and distributing it would have a street value excess of $380,000,” said Ervin.

Neighbors in this area tell us they’re just happy investigators finally made this bust.

Arrested were:

· John Mitchell, 36, B/M, charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute.

· Kasey May, 18, W/M, charged with driving with license suspended or revoked, trafficking of marijuana, delinquent in possession of a firearm, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC extract.

· Keegan Long, 18, W/M, charged with possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of marijuana, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

· Guillermo Sanchez, 21, W/M, charged with possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking of marijuana.

· Theodore Koenig, 17, W/M, charged with trafficking of marijuana, possession of THC extract, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We see a lot of violent crimes involving marijuana and these firearms could potentially lead to somebody being hurt, or even worse, killed,” Street Crimes Unit Corporal Kristian Shaw said.

Shaw said their unit was formed for reasons like this.

“Removing the marijuana from the streets, these neighbors are going to see less activity. They’re obviously going to see more patrol because now we’re more aware of it and hopefully they feel safer in their homes,” said Shaw.

All six were booked into the Bay County Jail and the investigation is still ongoing. Chief Ervin said they expect additional charges to be filed.

Shaw urges the public to call the Panama City Police Department if they have any information about this case.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.