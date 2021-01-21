Advertisement

This Week’s Golden Apple award winner is...

This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This week's winner ,Kelly Land(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Kelly Land from Surfside Middle School.

Ms. Land teaches eighth grade math and technology. She also heads the yearbook and school Beta club. She starts each day with fun things like memes and fun videos for the students and then works that into the subject at hand.

Her secret to getting kids to enjoy math is to reward them for their hard work, occasionally. The students say she works really hard to make math easier and enjoyable.

“She does try her best. She works so hard and she deserves a lot of recognition for what she does,” Student Alexandra Cotton-Allen said.

“I just try to incorporate one fun thing every day especially this year, we’re in block scheduling, it’s a really long time. I teach math and technology but in math, in particular, it’s just a long time to stay and work on math,” Land said. Ms. Land’s list of treats that she brings to her 150 students ranges from donuts to brownies and on Wednesday, it was popcorn.

