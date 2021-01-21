Three arrested on multiple counts of burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three local men for multiple residential burglaries.

January 16th, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary on Jones Avenue in Panama City.

Jewelry and money had been stolen.

The homeowner reported finding three unknown men in his home, one hiding behind furniture in the living room. The suspects fled prior to the arrival of BCSO deputies, but one suspect was quickly apprehended nearby.

This suspect was identified as Kameron Feaster, 20, of Panama City. During an interview with investigators, Feaster admitted to the burglary and identified the others with him in the house as Traython Ross, 18, of Lynn Haven and Lamarcus Guilford,19, of Panama City.

Feaster also admitted to another burglary on Johnson Avenue in Panama City.

The three men had allegedly burglarized this home the same night, but hid the electronics they took under a nearby abandoned trailer.

Deputies were able to recover the stolen items and return them to the homeowner.

Ross and Guilford were located on January 19th and arrested.

Feaster, Ross, and Guilford were charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand theft and taken to the Bay County Jail

