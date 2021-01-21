Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite increasing clouds across the Panhandle. We may even see a bit of fog this morning in patchy spots largely along the coast.

Otherwise, it’s a cool but seasonally mild start as we’re getting going in the 50s. Just a light jacket will do you well out the door this morning as we’ll still warm pleasantly despite the clouds into the day. We’ll still warm nicely as well with highs reaching the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

The partly to mostly cloudy skies will eventually give way to a few spotty showers by the late day and evening. However, they’ll be largely inland and should be very light in nature during the drive home from work later today.

Rain becomes much more likely tonight and into tomorrow morning with heavier swaths of showers for areas around I-10 and into South Alabama. Up to an inch or more will be possible there. Meanwhile, locations south of Hwy20 may only see light scattered showers overnight and into tomorrow during the day amounting to only a couple tenths of an inch.

The good news is this frontal boundary appears to sag far enough south heading into the weekend taking the showers down into the Gulf. Yet, we’ll still see quite a bit of cloud cover from the front and showers into the weekend.

With the stalled out warm front in the region we’ll remain above seasonal average largely in the mid to upper 60s over the next several days. The coolest we may get will be Saturday in the low to mid 60s as the front retreats down into the Gulf.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers inland by the late afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us unsettled with showery activity through tonight and most of our Friday.

