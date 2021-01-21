Walton County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in shooting crime

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in a case where a woman was shot.

Sheriff’s office investigators say they are working quickly, but thoroughly to solve this crime.

“It was scary, not knowing exactly where the other shooter might have been, if there (were) two shooters, or where the bullets were flying, that’s what was concerning,” said one nearby resident.

Just after 8 p.m. January 10th, Juana Arano was driving home down Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs.

She pulled over as a vehicle was following closely behind her, but then, shots were fired.

“The only thing that I saw was, when I came out the door there (were) cars, two cars, heading westbound, and then we heard shots fired again,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, as the shooter is still on the run.

Arano was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

She said what kept her alive was the thought of seeing her two children again.

Investigators said any information could help them make an arrest.

“No matter how unimportant they may think it is, it is very important, the little bitty straw could lead to the major haystack,” said investigator for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Mindy Shelton.

Investigators said 17 shots were fired at Arano’s car, one of them hit her in the back, severing her spinal cord, meaning she will never walk again.

“She’s questioning, and she was in tears asking, ‘why did this happen to me? Who did this to me? Why did this happen to me?’ So, it could be that she was targeted as a mistake, that they thought that she was somebody else, that she was driving a vehicle that looked like somebody else’s vehicle,” Shelton said.

Shelton said getting this case solved is a top priority for her.

“I’ve been in this community basically my whole adult life, and the crime scene is literally three minutes from my driveway, so it’s very important for me as a member of the community, as well as the community (as) a whole, because we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and we want the family to feel that we are giving them everything that we have to give,” Shelton said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Arano’s church community to help the family.

You can leave a tip anonymously with Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

