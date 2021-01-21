Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are returning to the area
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see some noticeable changes with respect to the weather in the next several days. We will see more clouds and more humidity tonight and especially into Thursday. For tonight lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s near the coast. The clouds will be much more noticeable Thursday w/highs close to 70. The rain chances should hold off until Friday when highs will remain in the upper 60s. We are hopeful that the clouds and wet weather will slide south into the Gulf this weekend, but that is far from a certainty so there remains some uncertainty with that weekend forecast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

