Advertisement

850 Good News for this week

This piece features three good news stories that happened this past week.
This piece features three good news stories that happened this past week.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We looked at some good things that have happened this past week.

Martin Luther King Day is one when kids are home from school and many people get a day off of work. But that did not ring true for the Bay County Health Department on Monday.

Health officials say they wanted to celebrate this day by following MLK’s example of service.

The Health Department spent the day vaccinating 300 senior citizens.

“To be able to honor Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Public Information Officer for the Bay County Health Department Heather Kretzer. “The day is set aside nationally as a day of service and we wanted to be able to get these much-needed vaccines out to our seniors.”

Those eligible for the vaccine are asked to text bayhealth to 888777 to know when appointments become available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, local organizations came together to fill the stomachs of local veterans and first responders.

The Veterans and First Responders Luncheon was held at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park North where many came out to score a free meal.

The luncheon was hosted by A Superior Air Conditioning Company, which gave out a free HVAC system. The next luncheon will be on April 20th.

The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund celebrated a record-breaking year. The fund provides donations and gifts for needy families.

Salvation Army officials say they raised $233,000 in 2020.

Officials say they are proud to be a part of this community that gives even in the hardest of times.

This wraps up our 850 Good News for this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop

Latest News

The Delegation meeting took place at the Bay County Government Center and was a good...
Bay County residents voices heard at Bay Legislative Delegation meeting
Locals have a new indoor gun range and training facility called The Powder Room.
The Powder Room aims to please
Bay District Schools mentoring program “Elevate Bay” helps at-risk children
Bay District Schools mentoring program “Elevate Bay” helps at-risk children
If you call The Bagel Maker 48 hours in advance, they will be happy to make you a king cake.
One Mardi Gras tradition can still deliciously be enjoyed during the pandemic