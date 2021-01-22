BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We looked at some good things that have happened this past week.

Martin Luther King Day is one when kids are home from school and many people get a day off of work. But that did not ring true for the Bay County Health Department on Monday.

Health officials say they wanted to celebrate this day by following MLK’s example of service.

The Health Department spent the day vaccinating 300 senior citizens.

“To be able to honor Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Public Information Officer for the Bay County Health Department Heather Kretzer. “The day is set aside nationally as a day of service and we wanted to be able to get these much-needed vaccines out to our seniors.”

Those eligible for the vaccine are asked to text bayhealth to 888777 to know when appointments become available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, local organizations came together to fill the stomachs of local veterans and first responders.

The Veterans and First Responders Luncheon was held at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park North where many came out to score a free meal.

The luncheon was hosted by A Superior Air Conditioning Company, which gave out a free HVAC system. The next luncheon will be on April 20th.

The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund celebrated a record-breaking year. The fund provides donations and gifts for needy families.

Salvation Army officials say they raised $233,000 in 2020.

Officials say they are proud to be a part of this community that gives even in the hardest of times.

This wraps up our 850 Good News for this week.

