Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 21st
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Georgia Highlands 78 Chipola 91
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Walton 47 Rutherford 79
Altha 60 Wewahitchka 25
Malone 73 Houston Co. 34
Laurel Hill 44 Chipley 60
North Bay Haven 58 South Walton 60
Wakulla 54 Mosley 65
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Cottondale 62 Wewahitchka 50
North Bay Haven 14 South Walton 60
Pensacola Chr. 35 Rocky Bayou 24
Bethlehem 30 Northside Methodist 44
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Walton 1 Freeport 1
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Wakulla Chr. 2 Franklin 4
