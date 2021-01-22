Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 21st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Georgia Highlands 78 Chipola 91

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Walton 47 Rutherford 79

Altha 60 Wewahitchka 25

Malone 73 Houston Co. 34

Laurel Hill 44 Chipley 60

North Bay Haven 58 South Walton 60

Wakulla 54 Mosley 65

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Cottondale 62 Wewahitchka 50

North Bay Haven 14 South Walton 60

Pensacola Chr. 35 Rocky Bayou 24

Bethlehem 30 Northside Methodist 44

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Walton 1 Freeport 1

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Wakulla Chr. 2 Franklin 4

