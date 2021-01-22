Arnold removes “interim” part of coach Campbell’s title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is official, Shawn Campbell is the head coach of the Arnold football program, and no longer the interim head coach.

The school taking some time Thursday afternoon to gather team members and others together to officially introduce Campbell as the new head coach for the program.

Coach Campbell, an assistant for the team last season, took over after former head coach, Norris Vaughan, stepped down mid-season for health concerns. Coach Campbell is happy to be having the “interim” tagged move from his title. And he tells us, having worked with the kids already as interim head coach and previously as defensive coordinator he believes it will be an easy transition into the spring.

“It’s solidified. I’m going to be the head coach, and now the program can move forward.” coach Campbell told us shortly after the introduction Thursday. “That’s the most important thing. This isn’t about me. It’s about the kids and the program, and that’s what I want best for them. That’s why I did the situation when they asked me to take over in the middle of the year. I said, ‘Heck yeah! I’ll do it in a minute.’ Then after the season, they came up and asked me, ‘Are you interested?’ I said ‘yes’! I had to go through the process and the re-interview and all that, and I was glad to do it. I’m glad it worked out for me because I really like it here.”

