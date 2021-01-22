Advertisement

Bay County family loses everything in fire

A Callaway family is safe after a fire tore through their home Wednesday morning.
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First responders got the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday, saying an apartment on Ivy Road in Callaway was in flames.

“When crews got there, the fire had already vented through doors and windows so it was a very hot fire,” Callaway Fire Department Chief David Joyner said.

Fire crews were on scene within five minutes and the flames were out within 30 minutes. However, the damage had already been done.

“I was in a state of shock. It was devastating when I saw the damage. I just couldn’t hardly believe it,” Grandmother Betty Jones said.

The apartment was the home of Vernando Jones and his two children, who unfortunately lost everything.

“I lost my toys. I lost everything,” Son Fernando Jones said.

“Everything they got for Christmas got totally destroyed,” Grandmother Betty Jones said.

The damage didn’t stop there. The flames then traveled into the next unit over.

“I couldn’t believe that the house was on fire on her side,” Neighbor Joy Kinsella said.

After investigating, State Fire Marshall’s say the fire was an accident. The Callaway Fire Department said the fire actually began in the kitchen. They said the stove either had a malfunction or was left on.

But one thing is certain, the neighbors and family members are just grateful no one was hurt.

“Thank God that everybody’s safe and alive. All the kids and us,” Neighbor Joy Kinsella said.

Although both families have suffered a great loss, they’re still optimistic.

“Everything is going to be ok,” Son Zion Jones said.

And they’re looking for help.

“We got to pull through it. We got to pull through it. We just need a little help,” Grandmother Betty Jones said.

If anyone is willing to donate, the Jones family has a GoFundMe under the name Violet Jones, linked below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/29aoi052xc?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

