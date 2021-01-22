Advertisement

Bay County residents voices heard at Bay Legislative Delegation meeting

The Delegation meeting took place at the Bay County Government Center and was a good opportunity for people to tell lawmakers the issues they see locally.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every year, state lawmakers prioritize their quote “wish list.” Thursday night, the Bay Legislative Delegation, along with the community, let their voices be heard on issues they believe should be moved to the top of the list this legislative session.

State Representative Jay Trumbull said what he found interesting was last year they heard a lot about Hurricane Michael, and this year it ranged from art to sexual abuse. Trumbull said the biggest takeaway from Thursday night’s meeting for him is how significant the need for funding in Bay County is.

“I think it’s something our Delegation needs to take to Tallahassee and make sure that we’re not only a voice, but that we’re looking for opportunities to bolster our community whether that’s through funding or different policies,” said Trumbull.

Trumbull said his job over the next two years is to write the state budget for the House. He adds the message he tries to tell people is they’ll have to make difficult decisions moving forward, but they’re making them for what is good for the entire state with a specific view on how that affects the Panhandle.

On the other hand, Senator George Gainer said Thursday night’s meeting went exactly how he expected. Gainer adds it makes his job easier when he sees all these great people bringing their issues to light.

“It makes it easier for me to go to Tallahassee and say ‘Hey, we got these people in place, they know what’s going on and they can affect the future if you just give them the money’ and it works,” said Gainer.

Gainer travels to different area counties for different delegation meetings and says every county faces different issues. He adds he believes the biggest need in Bay County is still hurricane recovery. Gainer said slowly but surely they’re working to put Bay County back together.

