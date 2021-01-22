Bay District Schools mentoring program “Elevate Bay” helps at-risk children

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools has a mentoring program called “Elevate Bay.” It was launched in 2017.

The program’s purpose is to help “support and encourage at-risk children in Bay County.”

“We recruit men and women from the community to come in twice a month for 30 minutes and support our most at-risk students through academics, behaviorally, socially and any other area they might need support with,” Elevate Bay Coordinator Stacey Legg said.

From Hurricane Michael to the pandemic, the students in this area have been through unbelievable hardships. Having someone like a mentor to consistently be there for them makes a huge difference.

”It really makes a difference in their self esteem, their attendance, and a lot of measurables we are able to see when a student is matched with a mentor from the community,” Legg said.

Legg tells us the programs biggest impact has been students feeling like they have someone in their corner.

“So many of our kids are self-sustaining. They take care of themselves by themselves and for a large portion of their daily routine,” Legg said.

Bay County resident Kamini Patel recently signed up to become a mentor. She said she has been thinking about it for a while and finally decided to do it.

“Volunteering in a classroom I can see a lot of kids could use that [mentoring.] They don’t have the same background as the other kids and I want to give them benefits. They are so little it is not their fault and I wanna help as much as I can and make an impact in children’s lives,” Patel said.

Legg said the program could always use more mentors.

Click here if you would like to learn more about Elevate Bay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.