City of Panama City looks to renovate Hentz Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City park could soon be receiving some major upgrades.

Panama City’s Quality of Life team gathered Thursday at Hentz Park where they held a charette to discuss the future of the park.

Hentz Park has been an area heavily impacted by both Hurricanes Michael and Sally.

Right now the team is seeking grant money from the state for the park renovations.

Several community members attended the event to tell what they’re envisioning for the park in the near futre.

“It’s a park that we’ve used a lot for many years and so it’s been hit really hard by Hurricane Michael and we’re excited to see what comes next,” Hentz Park community member Josh Street said.

Sean De Palma, Quality of Life Director for the City of Panama City led the charette and spoke on what it means to revitalize the park for the community.

“We’re just excited to be able to be out here and interact with the public. Our vision is to make sure that we’re bringing what the community wants back into Panama City after Hurricane Michael and in our recovery efforts,” said De Palma.

The Quality of Life team hopes to use FEMA funding set aside specifically for parks, to make improvements throughout the city.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.