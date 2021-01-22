Advertisement

Community members gather to restore historic school

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Panama City, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A historic elementary school in one Bay County community could soon be restored.

Thursday night, members of the Patterson Oversight Committee held a meeting to discuss the future of the elementary school in Springfield.

At one time, Oscar Patterson Elementary School was the only Black elementary school in Bay County.

Several members spoke on the influence the school has on the community and why they feel it should be reopened as an elementary school by the 2021-2022 school year.

“We want Oscar Patterson to be reopened and we want it to thrive and be the school we know it has the potential to be,” said Bay County Area NAACP Chapter President and Patterson Oversight Committee member Dr. Rufus Woods.

“The success of Patterson impacts the entire community, the economy, everything. It gives us pride and spirit to know that we have a home school that is thriving and our students are being successful,” said Patterson Oversight Committee Vice Chair Tia Wilson.

“It’s going to be a good thing for this community to have this school reopen even as a K-2 going up to K-5. Because it will keep the children in the community. That’s the most valuable thing, keeping your children in the community which they grew up in. Giving them something when they grow up they can look back on,” said Patterson Oversight Committee Member James Barker.

Recently, Woods spoke with Bay District School’s Superintendent Bill Husfelt on plans to re-open the historic elementary school.

A recommendation was discussed to be presented Tuesday, January 26th to the Bay District School Board to reopen Oscar Patterson Elementary as a K-2 school in August 2022, adding a grade level each consecutive year until k-5 status is achieved.

The next Patterson Oversight Committee meeting will be held February 18th, where a new timeline will be discussed on when community members could see the estimated completion of the redevelopment of the school.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Four Walton County residents were arrested for alleged illegal deer harvesting. (Pictured from...
Alleged illegal deer harvesting, four charged in Walton County

Latest News

One Panama City park could soon be receiving some major upgrades.
City of Panama City looks to renovate Hentz Park
When lawmakers return to the Capitol after the new year, COVID-19 will impact how lawmakers meet.
Alleged extremist asks for release
Rams and Dolphins win at home, ditto Chipola in season open
Rutherford and Mosley get home wins, Lady Indians victorious in their opener
The Delegation meeting took place at the Bay County Government Center and was a good...
Bay County residents voices heard at Bay Legislative Delegation meeting