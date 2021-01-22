Advertisement

Crash closes parts of E. 15th Street and Everitt Avenue

An accident in Panama City left lanes closed and power lines down Friday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An accident in Panama City left lanes closed and power lines down Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened on E. 15th Street and Everitt Avenue.

The first driver stopped in the cross-over, causing another driver coming east to hit the right front of her car. Because of this, the second vehicle also hit a utility pole and snapped it in half.

The second driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The first driver sustained no injuries.

Both eastbound lanes are going to be closed until around 6 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

