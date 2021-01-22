Friday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw plenty of rain move through the area earlier this morning, and the second round is bearing down on the Panhandle.

We’ll likely see rainfall continue through the mid-afternoon hours, mostly dissipating by the time we get to the early evening hours. Moisture will be sticking around the Panhandle, with mostly cloudy skies in store for the next several days. A slight chance of coastal showers exists on Saturday, with mostly dry conditions expected for Sunday.

Our next front arrives Monday evening, and with it will come a return to the 70s across a good portion of the area. Rain chances will continue from Monday through Wednesday, with a break from the clouds and rain finally coming by the time we get to Thursday.

