Haney Technical Center sees increase in interest in nursing program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the demand for health care workers has gone up dramatically. This demand includes nurses, and local schools have seen more people interested in nursing careers as the community continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.

Haney Technical Center is one of those schools.

“It’s been a very constant inquiry for people who are wanting to register,” Alex Murphy, Chief Community Relations Officer for Haney Technical Center, said. “You would’ve thought that maybe people were wanting to pull back on wanting to go into those careers because of the concerns, but we have not seen that. Our application process is still very active and we have calls daily.”

The increased interest doesn’t mean the program is without its challenges; students have had to adopt a hybrid in-class and online learning style, and classes are kept small to encourage social distancing. Still, the extra difficulties are ultimately helping the students get sharper.

“I think that’s what’s eventually going to make us all better nurses,” said nursing student Kristin Smith. “We’re going to be a hardier group of nurses that can handle a lot more.”

The next nursing class starts March 22, and the school will be accepting applications from February 26 through March 5.

