Juveniles charged in PCB vehicle burglaries investigation

Several juveniles have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of recent...
Several juveniles have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of recent vehicle burglaries in the Bahama Beach area.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several juveniles have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of recent vehicle burglaries in the Bahama Beach area.

Panama City Beach police said they began investigating numerous vehicle burglaries in the residential area on January 13, 2021. Officers said they learned 20 unlocked vehicles had been burglarized and numerous items stolen, including a firearm.

Law enforcement said after searching the area, collecting video surveillance and speaking to witnesses, two teens were identified as persons of interest. Officers said one of the teens is 15 year’s old; the other teen is 17.

While interviewing these two young men, officers said they both made incriminating statements and were arrested.

Officers said through their interviews with the teenage boys, another 17-year-old male was identified. Panama City Beach police officers said he purchased the firearm taken by the other two boys. Police said he re-sold it shortly after. He’s been charged with Dealing in Stolen Property.

All three teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

