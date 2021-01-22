Man who killed Panama City woman sentenced to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, 43-year-old William Arthur Briggs was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of 46-year-old Tammie Shrie Ash.

Basford said on January 22, 2020, Briggs shot and killed Ash at their home on Kraft Avenue in Panama City.

At the time, the suspect was charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Trafficking in MDMA.

On January 21, 2021, Briggs entered a no contest plea and was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections for Ash’s murder and five more years for other charges he faced.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the first 25 years of Briggs sentence will be served without gain time.

