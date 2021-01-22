Nearly five pounds of meth headed to Jackson County intercepted

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say approximately 4.6 lbs of crystal meth was intercepted before making its way to Jackson County last week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14, deputies concluded an investigation into the trafficking of meth into Jackson County from other areas of Florida and Georgia.

Investigators with the narcotics division identified a distributor deputies say was delivering meth to the area from central Florida. Officials say they learned this meth was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In addition to the nearly five pounds of meth intercepted before making its way to Jackson County, officials say additional assets were deployed to several locations within the Atlanta area which led to law enforcement seizing more drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, cutting agents, paraphernalia, firearms and a variety of ammunition. Deputies say they also found quantities of cash.

They say the approximate street value of these narcotics seized is estimated at $60,000.

Three people have been arrested. Deputies say 31-year-old Knowledge Puryear of East Point, Georgia; 33-year-old Arlana Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia; and 31-year-old Paul Kendricks of Jacksonville, Florida, were all taken into custody.

A grand jury will be presented the evidence to make a possible indictment.

