Advertisement

Nearly five pounds of meth headed to Jackson County intercepted

Deputies say approximately 4.6 lbs of crystal meth was intercepted before making its way to...
Deputies say approximately 4.6 lbs of crystal meth was intercepted before making its way to Jackson County last week.(JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say approximately 4.6 lbs of crystal meth was intercepted before making its way to Jackson County last week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14, deputies concluded an investigation into the trafficking of meth into Jackson County from other areas of Florida and Georgia.

Investigators with the narcotics division identified a distributor deputies say was delivering meth to the area from central Florida. Officials say they learned this meth was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In addition to the nearly five pounds of meth intercepted before making its way to Jackson County, officials say additional assets were deployed to several locations within the Atlanta area which led to law enforcement seizing more drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, cutting agents, paraphernalia, firearms and a variety of ammunition. Deputies say they also found quantities of cash.

They say the approximate street value of these narcotics seized is estimated at $60,000.

Three people have been arrested. Deputies say 31-year-old Knowledge Puryear of East Point, Georgia; 33-year-old Arlana Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia; and 31-year-old Paul Kendricks of Jacksonville, Florida, were all taken into custody.

A grand jury will be presented the evidence to make a possible indictment.

In addition to the 4.6 pounds of meth intercepted before making its way to Jackson County last...
In addition to the 4.6 pounds of meth intercepted before making its way to Jackson County last week, deputies say more drugs were seized, including ecstacy, cocaine and firearms.(JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Due to COVID-19, Viking Cruise Line is working with the CDC to keep passengers and ports safe.
Update on Viking Cruises set to dock in Panama City
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Law enforcement says more than a pound of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in...
More than a pound of meth seized during local traffic stop

Latest News

Wet weather returns to the panhandle tonight into Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wet weather returns to the panhandle tonight into Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
According to a new report from Rent.com, two Bay County cities have been named some of the...
Rent.com reports Lynn Haven, Panama City some of the cheapest cities to live in Florida
The Haney nursing program has seen an increase in interest.
Haney Technical Center sees increase in interest in nursing program